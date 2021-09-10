Márquez arm, Díaz slam send Rockies over sagging Phils 11-2

Colorado Rockies’ Elias Diaz, right, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on an RBI-single hit by Sam Hilliard during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a grand slam, Germán Márquez pitched six shutout innings and the Colorado Rockies continued to hurt Philadelphia’s playoff chances with an 11-2 win over the Phillies.

Trevor Story and C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies, who won for the second straight night at Citizens Bank Park and improved to 20-50 on the road.

Didi Gregorius homered and Bryce Harper had a pair of hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who have lost four straight and six of eight.

Philadelphia fell 4 ½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. Márquez was sharp for the Rockies, scattering six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.