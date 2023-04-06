DENVER (KDVR) — Are you considering heading downtown and attending the Colorado Rockies 2023 home opener but don’t have tickets? Well, you are in luck, tickets are still available but they will cost you a pretty penny.

The Rox kick off baseball season in the Mile High City against the Washington Nationals at 2:10 p.m. Thursday. Considering it is April in Colorado, the weather for the game will be chilly but mild. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.

If you are ready to celebrate the return of America’s favorite pastime, Ticketmaster still has tickets available, but they might be more than you’re expecting.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, tickets behind home plate in sections 135 through 125 will cost you between $160-$200 each.

If you want to be a little closer to the concessions like the rooftop bar, tickets are going for $90 in section 208.

Now, if you want the cheapest seats available, Ticketmaster does have spots available on the upper level. Currently, the cheapest price is $70 a ticket in sections U315, U316 and U345.

The Rockies will play the Nationals for game two of the series on Friday at 6:40 p.m. For comparison, you can sit behind home plate for that game for a price of $72.

If you want to enjoy the home opener from the comfort of your couch, you can also tune into AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.