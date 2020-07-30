LoDo businesses hope for increase in customers for Rockies home opener

Coors Field and downtown Denver as seen with a drone in September 2018

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Rockies will host the San Diego Padres Friday night for the home opener at Coors Field. While fans will not be allowed inside the ballpark, local businesses are offering discounts on hotels, restaurants, retail and even parking to attract customers.

The popular Maven Hotel, just one block southwest of Coors Field, is only running at about 30 percent capacity. Normally they would be full.

“It’s the busiest day of the year, but tomorrow may not be the same and so we don’t know what to predict. My guess is that it’s going to be better than a typical weekend, but we just don’t know,” said Mustafa Menekse of the Maven Hotel.

The Maven is part of the Dairy Block retail district, which is busy trying to attract business as well.

“We will have the Rockies game broadcast on our speakers throughout the alley we’re walking down right now. All of our food and beverage establishments have specials going on,” said Maggie Pryde with Dairy Block management.

But it’s not just dining and hotels that will miss the thousands of baseball fans.

Steve Weil, the owner of the iconic Western clothing store Rockmount Ranch Wear, says not having opening day fans hurts all retail sectors.

“It’s kind of crazy that breakeven is a goal. It’s never been my goal before,” Weil said.