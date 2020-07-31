Larry Walker is in the bullpen for Rockies home games this season

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Rockies’ players score great season tickets behind home plate, over 80 cutouts of the athletes were created for the Colorado Rockies to fill the spot starting on Saturday.

The cutouts will be auctioned off at the end of the season, proceeds go to the Rockies Foundation.

The Rockies twitter fans are having fun, calling dibs on cutouts and throwing out ideas of their own:

Kyle suggested “50,318 stuffed Dingers in the rest of the seats?”

“Can the @MattHollidayOSU one be lying face down, (touching) home plate?” asks KJ Tillitz

Colorado Yard Dogs calls “Dibs on @jasonbater06 – only if he’s wearing the disco pants from the 90s”

— Colorado Rockies 😷 (@Rockies) July 30, 2020