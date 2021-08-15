La Stella, Wood keep Giants rolling, top Rockies 5-2

Colorado Rockies
San Francisco Giants second baseman Tommy La Stella, top, falls forward after forcing out Colorado Rockies’ Connor Joe (9) at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2.

Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants took three of four from their division rivals to improve to 76-42 heading into a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski singled and scored, and La Monte Wade Jr. made a terrific defensive play to throw out a runner at the plate in the seventh to help preserve the win for San Francisco.

