Johnny Cueto pitches past Rockies 3-1 in Giants home opener

The San Francisco Giants, left, and the Colorado Rockies stand along the baselines during an opening day flyover before their baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto got within an out of a complete game, Brandon Crawford broke up a scoreless tie with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants won their home opener 3-1 against the Colorado Rockies.

Cueto struck out seven, walked one and didn’t allow a hit until Raimel Tapia’s sharp single to left with one out in the fifth. He allowed a single to Trevor Story in the ninth, his fourth hit allowed, and that ended his dominant day.

Cueto threw 118 pitches. Jake McGee finished for his third save.