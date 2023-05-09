DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies have an uphill battle in the National League West.

The question for the rest of the 2023 season, just how steep is that climb up the standings?

“It’s going to take some time,” said Team USA softball player and current MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza who spoke with Colorado Sports Night. “I don’t see it being reversible within this season. I think what’s really hard is the fact that we have teams [in the MLB] that now buy into the rebuild mode completely and they are OK with it. No one wants to lose that many games and you still want to have success.”

Mendoza did credit the Rockies for signing Kris Bryant last season but stressed the organization needs to develop more talent from within.

“So now they need to go into ‘Plan B’ mode, which is OK. They’re gonna hunker down, take what they have, and not spend a whole lot of money, especially knowing where the rest of NL West is,” said Mendoza.

You can watch the entire interview with Mendoza in the player above as she discusses the new rule changes in baseball, how she would help fix the Rockies pitching staff and the importance of financial literacy with the help from Invesco in a series called "How Not to Suck at Money."

