Hoskins has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Nola, Phillies top Rockies 7-5

Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Alan Trejo as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto waits during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs to back seven solid innings from Aaron Nola that sent the Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Saturday night.

Nola (2-1), who threw a shutout against St. Louis on Sunday, allowed four runs and six hits but settled down after the fifth. He retired his last seven batters, added a single at the plate and was on base for both of Hoskins’ homers.

Hector Neris worked around a triple in the ninth to get his third save in four chances.

It was the sixth time in his career Hoskins has hit two home runs in a game and the first since Sept. 2, 2019, at Cincinnati.

Hoskins’ first drive, a two-run shot in the third, put Philadelphia ahead 2-1. The Phillies tacked on two more in the inning on a single by Didi Gregorius and a sacrifice fly.

The Rockies tied it on Ryan McMahon’s two-run homer in the fifth but Philadelphia struck again in the sixth. A two-out walk to Andrew McCutchen put runners on first and second, and Hoskins took Jhoulys Chacin (0-1) deep with a shot to right-center field.

Colorado scored a run in the eighth but had its three-game winning streak snapped.