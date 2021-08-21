Hilliard, Hampson lift Rockies over Diamondbacks 9-4

Colorado Rockies’ Garrett Hampson watches his two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tyler Gilbert during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4.

C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who won their eighth in a row at home.

Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks. Rookie Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert, who no-hit the San Diego Padres last Saturday in his first big league start, gave up a single to Brendan Rodgers, the second batter he faced, quickly putting to rest the notion of successive no-hitters.

