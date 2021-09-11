Harper homers, Wheeler K’s 8 in Phillies’ win over Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies’ Jean Segura, left, rounds the bases past Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler steadied the slumping Phillies with eight strikeouts and Bryce Harper homered to lead Philadelphia to a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Odubel Herrera’s two-RBI bunt double and Jean Segura’s solo homer helped the Phillies snap a four-game losing streak that had them fading from the NL East playoff race.

The Phillies entered 4½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. Harper hit his 31st homer. Brad Miller hit a pinch-hit homer. Wheeler won his 13th game.

Trevor Story homered for the Rockies.