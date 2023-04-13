DENVER (KDVR) — An Anti-drinking-and-driving group is speaking out after the Colorado Rockies announced they are extending alcohol sales at home games.

On Thursday, the team announced they are extending alcohol sales from the seventh inning to the end of the eighth inning.

The move is being made to adjust to Major League Baseball-mandated quicker games.

Among those paying attention to the announcement was Fran Lazer.

Lazer is the State Executive Director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

“Here in Colorado, last year,” said Lazer, “281 people died in suspected impairment fatalities, on our roads.”

He said MADD, as of yet, has not been contacted by the Rockies for any sort of input or collaboration.

Lazer hopes that changes.

The alcohol extension begins April 17, when the Rockies return home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates.