PHOENIX (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled to score Jose Iglesias with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3. Iglesias led off the ninth with a sharp single to left against Mark Melancon (3-7).

Grichuk’s drive into the gap was missed by diving center fielder Alek Thomas. Iglesias just beat the throw home with a headfirst slide. The Diamondbacks lost in the ninth inning for the second straight day after being tied after eight.

Carlos Estevez (2-4) pitched a scoreless eighth for Colorado, striking out pinch-hitter Thomas with two out and two on. Daniel Bard pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save. Carson Kelly drove in all three Arizona runs with a two-run homer in the second inning and a two-out single in the fourth.