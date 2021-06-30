Gray tosses 6 strong innings, Rockies beat Pirates 6-2

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray works against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2.

Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home.

Colorado is just 6-31 on the road. A day after being no-hit by Germán Márquez for eight innings the Pirates jumped on Gray for their first runs of the series.

Adam Frazier led off the game with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly and Bryan Reynolds homered for a quick 2-0 lead. It was Reynolds’ 14th of the year.

Gray (5-6) didn’t give up another hit before leaving four a pinch hitter in the sixth. He walked four — one intentional — hit a batter and struck out five to continue the strong run of outings by Colorado starters.

