Gonzales ends 8-start skid, Mariners beat Márquez, Rockies

Colorado Rockies’ Garrett Hampson, left, advances to third base on a sacrifice fly by Connor Joe as Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager looks for the throw during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Marco Gonzales earned his first win in three months and Dylan Moore homered to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Colorado Rockies 6-4.

Gonzales had not won since beating Baltimore on April 15. He’d been 0-4 in eight starts since then and also spent a month on the injured list with a strained left forearm.

Gonzales allowed two runs in five innings and posted the victory 65 miles from where he grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado.

He got the better of All-Star Germán Márquez, who lost at Coors Field for the first time since May 4. Márquez permitted four runs and seven hits in six innings. In his five previous starts combined, he had given up three runs.