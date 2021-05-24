Gomber pitches Rockies past Mets 3-2 for team’s 3rd road win

Colorado Rockies

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) reacts as third baseman Josh Fuentes (8) heads off the field after they defeated the New York Mets in a baseball game, Monday, May 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz hit second-inning home runs off David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-2 for a rare road win.

Garrett Hampson boosted the lead to 3-0 with an RBI triple in the fourth that sent rookie Johneshwy Fargas crashing into the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to make the catch.

Fargas, the Mets’ fourth-string center fielder after injuries to Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr., sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder.

