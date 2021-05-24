Gomber pitches Rockies past Mets 3-2 for team’s 3rd road win

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) reacts as third baseman Josh Fuentes (8) heads off the field after they defeated the New York Mets in a baseball game, Monday, May 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz hit second-inning home runs off David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-2 for a rare road win.

Garrett Hampson boosted the lead to 3-0 with an RBI triple in the fourth that sent rookie Johneshwy Fargas crashing into the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to make the catch.

Fargas, the Mets’ fourth-string center fielder after injuries to Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr., sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder.