DENVER (AP) — Austin Slater doubled twice, David Villar homered, and the San Francisco Giants used six relievers to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday night.

San Francisco lefty Carlos Rodon was originally scheduled to start Tuesday but was pushed back to Friday at Arizona because of a blister on his pitching hand.

John Brebbia started and pitched one inning in his 70th appearance, the most in the majors this season. Tyler Rogers (3-4) pitched two innings for the win and Jarlin Garcia got the final out for his first save. Sean Hjelle was the bullpen workhorse, throwing 66 pitches in four innings and allowing four runs.

C.J. Cron homered, doubled and drove in three for the Rockies to set a career high in RBIs with 101.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (9-10) was solid for five innings before running into trouble in the sixth, when he allowed three straight doubles, giving the Giants a 3-0 lead. Freeland was charged with three runs – two earned – in five-plus innings.

San Francisco got an unearned run off of Freeland in the third when left fielder Yonathan Daza misplayed Joey Bart’s flyball into a three-base error. Bart scored on a single by Mike Yastrzemski.

Freeland had allowed two or fewer runs in his previous four starts and has pitched five or more innings in 18 of his last 20 starts.

Cron homered off Hjelle in the sixth, his 29th of the year.

Villar answered with a solo shot in the seventh off Jake Bird. Bart singled and scored on Slater’s second double of the game.

Cron’s third hit, a two-run double off of Thomas Szapucki in the eighth, got Colorado within two. Thairo Estrada’s second hit of the night, an RBI single in the ninth, made it a three-run game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: The MRI on 2B Brendan Rodgers’ left hamstring came back clean, manager Bud Black said. Rodgers left Sunday’s game at the Chicago Cubs after feeling his leg tighten up. Black said Rodgers is day to day. … OF Kris Bryant (left foot) has been getting treatment and is expected to resume hitting in the cage, Black said, adding that there is no timetable for Bryant.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Logan Webb (13-9, 3.02) will face Rockies RHP German Marquez (8-11, 5.14) on Wednesday in the third of the four-game series.