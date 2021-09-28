Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals

Colorado Rockies

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story dons a pair of home run shades as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland efficiently pitched into the seventh inning before running into trouble, Trevor Story lined a long solo homer and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game Coors Field skid with a 3-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

Freeland was cruising along until the seventh, when he loaded the bases and walked in a run with two outs to make it 2-1. He turned the ball over to Tyler Kinley. The Rockies reliever got Alcides Escobar to fly out and end the threat.

Patrick Corbin tied a season-high with nine strikeouts as he threw six innings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories