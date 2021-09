Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story dons a pair of home run shades as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland efficiently pitched into the seventh inning before running into trouble, Trevor Story lined a long solo homer and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game Coors Field skid with a 3-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

Freeland was cruising along until the seventh, when he loaded the bases and walked in a run with two outs to make it 2-1. He turned the ball over to Tyler Kinley. The Rockies reliever got Alcides Escobar to fly out and end the threat.

Patrick Corbin tied a season-high with nine strikeouts as he threw six innings.