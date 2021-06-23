Former Rockies pitcher Jason Hirsh elevates game for young baseball players

DENVER (KDVR) — In 2013, former Colorado Rockies pitcher Jason Hirsh decided to call it quits on the mound.

“I started to feel that passion of helping them and seeing them succeed more so than what I was doing,” said Jason Hirsh, former MLB pitcher. “I would show up early, go home late, do the little things and that stuff was starting to feel like a drag. That switch in my brain made a switch and I thought maybe I should wear a different hat.”

Eight years ago, Hirsh did decide to put on another hat. That’s when Fast Performance was created in Denver. Hirsh and his baseball staff primarily work with high schoolers and college athletes.

“We focus a lot on arm health because that’s a huge issue in today’s game, especially youth athletes.” said Hirsh. “On top of that, we are using modern day analytics and modern technology to track how balls are spinning and what axis they are spinning at to fine tune those things.”

It’s all paying off for Hirsh and the athletes he works with on the mound.

“We tracked 16 players from August to February, and they had an average gain of five miles per hour in velocity with our pitchers,” said Hirsh.

It’s not just the mechanics that is making this all worth it for Hirsh.

“One of the kids I started with is going on a full ride to a Division I college, and they are talking about him getting drafted.” said Hirsh. “They are taking this and having success, and they are going to go and live the dream I lived.”

Fast Performance also trains multiple kids in different sports as well.