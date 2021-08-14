Flores’ 3-run homer sends MLB-leading Giants past Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer in the first, Thairo Estrada added an RBI single, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 for their sixth straight win.

Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani allowed two runs on five hits over five innings to snap a four-start winless stretch in which he was 0-2 since beating Washington on July 10.

The majors-best Giants are 75-41 for the second-best record in San Francisco history through 116 games, behind the 105-win 1993 club in Barry Bonds’ first season with the Giants.

