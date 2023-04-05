DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies 2023 home opener will take place in Denver on Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

The Rockies are off to a 2-4 start and the Nationals are 1-4.

Timeline of the home opener

Here is a look at what to expect leading up to the first pitch:

Parking lots open at 9 a.m.

Opening Day festivities will start at McGregor Square at 11 a.m.

Batting practice for the Rockies will be at 11:20 a.m.

All gates will open at 12 p.m.

Batting practice for the Nationals will take place at 12:40 p.m.

Pregame ceremonies will start at 1:30 p.m.

At 2:08 p.m. players will take the field and be accompanied by fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

How to watch

The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Weather forecast

The Pinpoint Weather team says highs on Thursday will be in the 50s with sunshine.

Where to find tickets

Tickets are still available for the home opener. They start at $70 each for upper-level tickets and go as high as $255 for lower-level seats.

Parking

If you need to park for the home opener, the parking lots will open at 9 a.m.

The Coors Field lots are located off of Park Avenue at Wazee.

You can buy parking passes ahead of the game. The passes start at $18.

Food

There are new food options at Coors Field for this season. Here’s a look at the options:

Sandlot Summer Session IPA

Green Chili Cheese Fries

BBQ Chicken and Mac Sandwich

Smores Shake

Doritos Walking Taco

Peach Chimmies

Empanadas

Stuffed Tater Kegs

Berry Waffle Cone

The Rockies said that all tickets for the 2023 season will be digital tickets. Coors Field is also a cashless facility and Apple Pay is accepted in all ballpark retail and concession locations.