Errors cost Rockies game, lose to Reds 7-6

Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon heads to the dugout after being forced out at second base on the front end of a double play hit into by Garrett Hampson to end the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play. Then the Rockies wasted a chance to retie the game by committing a baserunning blunder in the bottom half.

Cincinnati trailed 6-1 after seven innings but closed with a four-run eighth after loading the bases against Yency Almonte.