Dodgers rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Rockies 5-2

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray comes walks off the mound after being replaced during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2.

Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.

They finally cashed in with the bases loaded after failing to score under similar circumstances in the first and third innings.

The Rockies fell to 16-48 on the road. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen earned his 341st career save, tying him with Rollie Fingers for 14th on the all-time list.