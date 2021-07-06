Diamondbacks walk off on hit batsman, beat Rockies 4-3

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Josh Rojas, right, throws to first after forcing out Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon (19) on a ball hit by Brendan Rodgers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Rodgers was safe at first. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3.

Stephen Vogt led off the ninth against Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (4-5) with a sharp single up the middle.

Stuart Fairchild, called up earlier Tuesday and making his debut in the majors, ran for Vogt.

Daulton Varsho walked on a full count and Nick Ahmed lined to center with the runners holding.

Josh Rojas walked to load the bases and Peralta took a pitch off the leg to bring in the winning run.

Joakim Soria (1-3) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

The Diamondbacks won for just the 10th time since April 30. The Rockies fell to 6-32 on the road this season.