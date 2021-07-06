Diamondbacks walk off on hit batsman, beat Rockies 4-3

Colorado Rockies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Josh Rojas, right, throws to first after forcing out Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon (19) on a ball hit by Brendan Rodgers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Rodgers was safe at first. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3.

Stephen Vogt led off the ninth against Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (4-5) with a sharp single up the middle.

Stuart Fairchild, called up earlier Tuesday and making his debut in the majors, ran for Vogt.

Daulton Varsho walked on a full count and Nick Ahmed lined to center with the runners holding.

Josh Rojas walked to load the bases and Peralta took a pitch off the leg to bring in the winning run.

Joakim Soria (1-3) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

The Diamondbacks won for just the 10th time since April 30. The Rockies fell to 6-32 on the road this season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories