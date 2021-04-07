Diamondbacks score 3 in 13th inning to beat Rockies 10-8

Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon follows the flight of his solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Alex Young in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Stephen Vogt homered and hit a go-ahead single in the 13th inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame Ryan McMahon’s three home runs, beating the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in a game delayed at the start by snow flurries.

McMahon hit solo homers in his first three at-bats to become the 18th player in Rockies history with three long balls in one game. He added an RBI double in the 13th.

Winning pitcher Matt Peacock had a big major league debut for the Diamondbacks, tossing three innings, getting his first hit and scoring in Arizona’s three-run 13th.

Temperatures hovered in the high 30s and players’ breath was visible by the eighth inning while fans were bundled up around the stands.