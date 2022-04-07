DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is gearing up for big crowds, excitement and anything that could happen during the Colorado Rockies opening weekend.

In crowds of purple, DPD says you’ll be sure to spot plenty of uniformed officers ready to assist.

“We’re going to have a lot of people out there, we’re going to be very visible,” Denver Police Division Chief Joe Montoya said. “Basically from Union Station to the ballpark, we’ll have a pretty visible presence there.”

District six is going to have a community table on the 2100 block of Blake Street on opening day to help answer questions and needs during the sold-out game.

Similar to All-Star week, the department is teaming up with the community and federal partners to pay close attention to any potential threats.

Montoya said they’ve made plans to be able to accommodate heavy staffing around the weekend.

“District Six Commander Bowser indicated that they canceled days off for the entire district, so they’ll be fully staffed in the district,” he said. “And that’s not only to address the game but to address all the other issues that for the entire district that might occur. With that, I’d like to say that anybody attending the game, anybody that’s in that area, please, if you see something, say something.”