Darvish strikes out 10, Padres shutout Rockies 7-0 on Monday night

San Diego Padres’ Yu Darvish stands on second base as he points skyward after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, May 17, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings and also doubled and scored, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 for their fourth straight win.

The Padres are 6-1 since last Tuesday, when star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus before a game at Colorado and right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from the game.

A positive test was returned for Myers while Hosmer was put in the contact tracing protocol.

