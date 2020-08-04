Dad and daughter experience different Opening Day for Rockies

DENVER (KDVR) — More than three months later, the Rockies played their 2020 Home Opener.

With COVID-19 keeping fans from the stands, the usually festive scene at 20th and Blake Street, was anything but.

Bars in lower downtown Denver, also not as crowded, as you might expect for a late July night. COVID restrictions also playing a role.

Among those outside Coors Field, Dan Sauvageau and his daughter, Emily. She is 16-years-old and has never missed an Opening Day with dad.

“She didn’t want to miss it,” Sauvageau said. “She didn’t want to break her streak.”

They are here early to play catch. Eventually, they will pull out their iPads and camping chairs and “watch” the game from outside the First Base Gate.

“We’ve always been together on ‘Opening Day,” Emily said. “It would be weird not to be here, together.”

Family tradition continues.

The Rockies lost to the Padres, 8-7.