PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho jogged home with the go-ahead run via a balk, Christian Walker clubbed a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4.

The D-backs trailed 4-2 in the sixth but Emmanuel Rivera hit a solo shot that cut the deficit to 4-3. Josh Rojas had an RBI double in the seventh that tied the game at 4-all. Arizona loaded the bases in the eighth off Rockies reliever Alex Colomé (2-6), who then balked, failing to come to a set position before delivering his pitch.