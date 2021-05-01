D-Backs’ Bumgarner wins 3rd straight start, 7-2 over Rockies

After getting stranded on third base against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner followed his seven-inning no-hitter by allowing one run over five innings and sparked a four-run third-inning rally with a single to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-2.

Bumgarner fell behind in the first inning when Trevor Story doubled on his 11th pitch and C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single.

The 31-year-old left-hander gave up only two more hits, both singles, in his final four innings and won his third straight start. He walked one and struck out six and left after 81 pitches.