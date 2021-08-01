Cronenworth and Kim lead Padres past Colorado 8-1

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth (9) and Wil Myers celebrate after scoring on a double by Ha-Seong Kim against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim homered and drove in three runs, and Jake Cronenworth contributed three hits to lead the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 victory and a split of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres were playing their second game since Fernando Tatis Jr. went on the injured list with a shoulder problem. They had plenty of punch without him in the series finale against the Rockies.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber lasted only one inning. He threw 40 pitches and gave up four runs, four hits and two walks.