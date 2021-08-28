Cron, Rockies outhomer Dodgers in 4-2 victory

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a mammoth, tiebreaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2.

After striking out twice, Cron sent a 482-foot shot off Andre Jackson next to the bar seating above the Dodgers’ bullpen in left field for his major league-leading 30th RBI in August. The Rockies improved to 16-47 on the road in a game in which all the runs came on homers.

The Dodgers missed a chance to gain ground on NL West-leading San Francisco and remained 2 1/2 games behind the Giants, who lost 6-5 at Atlanta.

