Cron homers twice with slam in Rockies’ 13-8 win over Miami

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, left, congratulates C.J. Cron who crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam off Miami Marlins relief pitcher Sean Guenther in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBIs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 to complete a three-game sweep.

Connor Joe also had two homers, including the first pinch-hit home run of his career, and Dom Nunez and Sam Hilliard also connected for the Rockies. Colorado hit 11 homers in outscoring the Marlins 34-14 over the three games.

Miami’s Alex Jackson had a three-run homer in the eighth, Jesús Aguilar went deep in the ninth and had three RBIs and Lewis Brinson added a two-run single.