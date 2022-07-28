DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night at Coors Field.

First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m., but meteorologist Chris Tomer said there is a high likelihood that the game will get rained out.

Tomer said afternoon thunderstorms are likely on Thursday across the mountains, foothills, Denver and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm could drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which will create a flash flood risk.

Rain delays are also possible during the Rockies game on Friday night against the Dodgers. First pitch for that game is also scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

If you are planning to go to the game or be outside, be sure to bookmark these tools and keep them handy for whenever you might need them:

