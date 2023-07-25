DENVER (KDVR) — It seems that the hotter the July, the worse the Colorado Rockies play.

The spring and beginning of summer 2023 were both cooler and wetter than usual. The last two weeks, which are typically the hottest of any given year, have reacquainted Denver area residents with the kind of summer temperatures they normally deal with this time of year.

Daily highs are nearing triple digits in the Denver area, which happened a half dozen times last year. Depending on how high it gets, the Colorado Rockies may end up with a higher win/loss percentage.

There is no doubt an endless constellation of variables that predict a team’s win percentage, including roster and injuries and those of their rivals. However, the KDVR Data Desk did find a connection between higher Rockies’ win/loss percentages and the highest temperature in a given year’s July. It compared the maximum daily high recorded at the Denver Water station and the team’s recorded win/loss percentage on BaseballReference.com.

In the seasons when the Rockies had a winning percentage of 0.5 or higher, the maximum July temperature was 101.3 – two degrees lower than in the seasons the team had a losing percentage.

Only in one of the seasons in which the Rockies had a winning percentage was the July maximum temperature higher than 102 degrees. In seasons with a losing percentage, though, there were 10 maximum temperatures of 103 or more.

The Rockies’ highest win percentage in 2009, the max July temperature was 98 degrees – the lowest July high temperature recorded at the Denver Water station. Conversely, when the highest maximum temperature was recorded in 2005, the Rockies had their third-lowest win percentage.