DENVER (KDVR) – Thousands more Colorado Rockies fans will be able to cheer on their team starting June 1, when COVID restrictions ease to allow 70% capacity at Coors Field.

A season ticket holder confirmed to FOX31 on Wednesday that they got a text message saying season ticket holders can return to their seats beginning June 1.

The increased capacity will be in place for the June 1-20 games.

