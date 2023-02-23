SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies spring training camp has kicked off in Scottsdale, Arizona with the pitchers and catchers workout last week and the full squad workout this week.

The team is scheduled to play the first spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

While the Rockies made some notable moves over the past few seasons, the team is not expected to be the World Series Champions anytime soon.

The Rockies have only had three postseason appearances since they made it to the World Series in 2007, and none over the last four years. The team finished last in the NL West with a 68-94 record last season.

The club signed manager Bud Black to a year extension and is apparently focusing on developing young talent.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk underwent bilateral sports hernia surgery prior to spring training and is expected to be ready to play in six to eight weeks.

Winning odds for Rockies

As of the start of spring training, the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook had the Colorado Rockies’ odds of winning the NL West at +15000, which is no surprise the worst behind the Arizona Diamondbacks at +4000.

However, in a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, it’s likely not a bet worth making.

The Dodgers are the favorite for the division at -141, with the Padres next best at +140 and the San Francisco Giants in the middle at +1200.

In comparison, the Colorado Avalanche were the favorite to repeat and win the Stanley Cup coming into the 2022-23 season.

Mixing it up for spring training games

The Rockies will play two spring training games against the Kansas City Royals at

Las Vegas Ballpark on March 18 and March 19. The venue is home to the Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.