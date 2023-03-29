DENVER (KDVR) — Years and decades have a strange way of passing too fast and not fast enough at the same time, but here in Colorado our sports teams provide great measuring sticks.

One of those measurements is the Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball team, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary season this year.

As part of the celebration, players will wear a 30th-anniversary patch on their uniforms and the team will celebrate historic moments and milestones throughout the season. There will also be fan giveaways as part of the schedule.

The Colorado Rockies 30th Anniversary logo. (Image: Colorado Rockies)

Past players, including Brad Hawpe, Ubaldo Jiménez, Todd Helton, Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Larry Walker and others will also be recognized during pregame ceremonies throughout the season.

The Rockies joined the MLB in 1993 with the Florida Marlins and played their first two seasons at the historic Mile High Stadium before relocating to the newly constructed Coors Field for the 1995 season.

Larry Walker joined the team in 1995 and played here in Colorado until the middle of 2004 season when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020 and remains the sole member from the Rockies.

Since the team’s founding, the Rockies have reached the playoffs five times – including one trip to the World Series in 2007 where they lost to the Boston Red Sox. In addition to the deep run, fans will remember that season for the outstanding play in the final weeks of the season that saw them win 14 of their final 15 regular season games.

This season, the Rockies begin on the road for a 3-game series against the San Diego Padres and a 2-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers before the home opener on April 6 against the Washington Nationals.