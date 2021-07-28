Colorado Rockies trade reliever Mychal Givens to Cincinnati

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 18: Pitcher Mychal Givens #60 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning at Coors Field on July 18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies have traded right-handed pitcher Mychal Givens to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league right-handed pitchers Noah Davis and Case Williams.

Givens, 31, has gone he has a 2.73 ERA, allowing 9 earned runs over 29.2 innings of work over 31 appearances with the Rockies in 2021.

Williams, 19, was traded by the Rockies to the Reds, along with right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman, on Nov. 25, 2020, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson and outfielder Jameson Hannah. He was originally selected by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Douglas County High School in Castle Rock. Williams has gone 2-5 with a 5.55 ERA (47.0 IP, 29 ER), 33 walks and 34 strikeouts in 11 starts and one relief appearance for Low-A Daytona this season.

