Colorado Rockies promote Bill Schmidt to general manager

Colorado Rockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt talks on his mobile device as players warm up before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies announced Saturday that Bill Schmidt has been officially named the general manager for the team. Schmidt has been serving as interim general manager since May 3.

Schmidt has a 64-67 record since taking the helm. He began in the scouting department with the organization in 1999 and named the vice president of scouting in 2007.

The Rockies made a few other front office moves by promoting Danny Montgomery to vice president and assistant general manager of scouting and Zack Rosenthal to vice president and assistant general manager of baseball operations and assistant general counsel.

“After five months as our interim general manager, it became increasingly clear that Bill was the right person to lead this franchise forward,” Rockies President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel said. “We already knew Bill as a trusted and respected baseball professional within the game. He came into a challenging situation and quickly impacted the play on and off the field. Bill’s promotion also gives the organization an opportunity to promote two experienced individuals, Danny and Zack, to leadership roles that will be key in getting us to the next level.”