Colorado Rockies release full schedule; home opener to be nationally televised

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will open the season at home against the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1 at 2:10 p.m.

Opening Day could become the first season since 1968 in which every team in Major League Baseball plays their first game of the season on the same day.

The Rockies/Dodgers Opening Day game from Coors Field will be nationally televised on ESPN. The Rockies will be nationally televised again on April 3 against the Dodgers on FOX’s FS1 channel.

The Dodgers host the Rockies at Dodger Stadium on April 15, which is Jackie Robinson Day throughout Major League Baseball.

The Rockies play in St. Louis for a three-game set beginning on May 7. It will be the first time Nolan Arenado squares off against his former club.

Rockies owner and management have received much criticism surrounding the trade of Arenado.

Arenado will make his first appearance as a St. Louis Cardinal at Coors Field for a four-game series beginning on July 1.