DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies game versus the San Francisco Giants that was scheduled for Coors Field Thursday night has been rescheduled.

The team announced that the game will instead be played Saturday at 12:10 p.m. as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game will be played as scheduled for 6:10 p.m. that day.

The Rockies said people who had tickets for Thursday night’s game will be able to use them for the early game Saturday. Separate tickets will be needed for the night game.

Fans who can’t attend on Saturday afternoon will be given several options, including a credit or refund.