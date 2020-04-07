Colorado Rockies Foundation, fans and players raise more than $500K for food banks

DENVER (KDVR) — A total of $502,425 was raised for food banks in Colorado and Wyoming during the “Stay at Home Opener: Feed the Rockies” event that aired Friday, April 3. Over 1,100 individuals made donations providing funds for 2 million meals.

“We are grateful for the partnership between the Colorado Rockies Foundation and food banks across Colorado and Wyoming,” Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling said. “I am in awe of the generosity in this community to help provide food for those impacted during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Rockies fans and players made donations totaling $102,425. The family of Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy donated $100,000. The Rockies Foundation donated $300,000 after pledging to match any donation up to $300,000, which made the total of $502,425.

The “Stay at Home Opener” aired in place of the Rockies home opener. This virtual game included the most memorable innings in the history of Rockies home openers.

The event included video messages from players and Rockies broadcasters and at-home renditions of “Take Me out to the Ball Game” with Rockies staff members and “God Bless America” with members of the military.

Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest private hunger-relief organization in Colorado and Wyoming. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus, Food Bank of the Rockies is expecting to feed double their number of typical clients for at least the next three to six months.