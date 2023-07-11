DENVER (KDVR) — Elias Diaz is the first Colorado Rockies player ever to be named MVP of an MLB All-Star Game.

Diaz hit the game-winning home run for the National League in his first-ever All-Star at-bat. He crushed a pinch-hit two-run homer in the eighth inning to give the NL its first ASG win in nine seasons.

The 32-year-old catcher got a bit emotional when asked about the significance of his mother’s attendance after the game.

The 2023 Midsummer Classic was played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Tuesday and ended in a final score of 3-2.

Diaz was the lone Rockies player chosen for the MLB National League All-Star team. He has a batting average of .977 with nine home runs so far this season.