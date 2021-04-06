Colorado Rockies become official host of 2021 MLB All Star Week

DENVER (KDVR) — Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that the 2021 All Star Game will officially be hosted by the Colorado Rockies in Denver in July.

The All Star Game will be on FOX31 on Tuesday, July 13.

The last time the All Star Game was held in Denver was in 1998.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, MLB chose the Rockies because they were already in the bidding process to host a future All Star Game. The Rockies had supplied a detailed plan for hotel, event space and security that took months to assemble, and MLB staff had already made several site visits to Denver.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he expects a fully packed crowd at Coors Field for the game. He also expects herd immunity by the end of June. Here’s what he and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said about the state re-opening during the news conference:

The state is moving away from the COVID-19 dial system by April 16, according to Gov. Polis.

When asked whether or not COVID-19 restrictions would be a concern for the All Star Game, Gov. Polis said, “This game will be in July so none of that will be a concern by then.”

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: “Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer’s All-Star Game. We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport’s best players and entertaining fans around the world.”

“We are excited to host this year’s All-Star festivities at Coors Field,” said Rockies Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel. “We are confident that our organization along with the city, state, VISIT DENVER and the Denver Sports Commission are capable of putting on this premier event in a relatively quick time frame because of the preparations that had already been done. Summer in Colorado is something everyone in the country should experience, and we embrace this opportunity to show off our beautiful ballpark and everything our city, state and region have to offer.”

MLB said the Los Angeles Dodgers will remain the hosts of the 2022 All Star Game, as previously announced. It will be the first Midsummer Classic at historic Dodger Stadium since 1980.