DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies 2022 season starts on Friday when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Coors Field.

Here’s everything you need to know about Opening Day for the Rockies.

Opening Day timeline

9:00 a.m. – Coors Field parking lots open

11:00 a.m. – Opening Day festivities begin at McGregor Square

12:00 p.m. – All Coors Field gates open

1:20 p.m. – Pregame ceremonies begin

2:10 p.m.: First pitch

National Anthem

The national anthem will be performed by Stellar Brass with Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson, representing the United States Air Force Academy Band in Colorado Springs.

First pitch

Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback, will throw out the first pitch.

Starting pitcher

Kyle Freeland will be the starting pitcher for Opening Day. He was was shocked when he learned it would be him on the mound.

“I was pretty shocked — I didn’t expect to get that news when Buddy [Black, Rockies manager] told me, but I’m happy,” Freeland said. “That will be my second Opening Day start. I’m excited to take it on and get the season rolling.”

Opening Day starting lineup

Here is the Rockies Opening Day starting lineup, according to the Rockies:

How to watch

The game will be televised on AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain and on SportsNet LA, as well as MLB.TV. It will also be on KOA radio.

Weather forecast

The Opening Day forecast looks great with highs in the mid-60s, mostly sunny skies, and light winds.

Where to find tickets

There are still tickets available for Opening Day. Prices start at $70 for upper deck tickets.

Parking

There are a variety of options for parking at Coors Field. Here are some of the options from the Rockies:

Main Parking Lot A Location ($19 per vehicle): Immediately adjacent to Coors Field, just outside Gate A in right field. Lot A sits between Blake Street and the railroad tracks extending northeast to the 27th Street entrance.

Immediately adjacent to Coors Field, just outside Gate A in right field. Lot A sits between Blake Street and the railroad tracks extending northeast to the 27th Street entrance. Lot B Location ($17 per vehicle): Adjacent to Coors Field, Lot B is next to Lot A between Blake Street and the railroad tracks extending from the 27th Street entrance out toward 30th.

Adjacent to Coors Field, Lot B is next to Lot A between Blake Street and the railroad tracks extending from the 27th Street entrance out toward 30th. Accessible Parking Location ($17 per vehicle) : Accessible parking spaces are available immediately adjacent to Gate A, in the front of Lot A.

Accessible parking spaces are available immediately adjacent to Gate A, in the front of Lot A. VIP Lot Location ($35 per vehicle): Located between 22nd Street and Park Ave. West and between Wazee Street and Blake Street

Food

Aramark will debut the Elvis Shake at Coors Field this season. Aramark said the shake is: Crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter sauce, Cracker Jack, and candied bacon. It will be served at Helton Burger Shack in Section 153.

The Rockies played the Dodgers for the 2021 home opener and won 8-5.