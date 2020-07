DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 11: Tony Wolters #14 of the Colorado Rockies hits a RBI double in the fifth inning against the St Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on September 11, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Take me out to the ball game… or at least let me watch it on TV.

Today at 4 p.m. mountain time Major League Baseball is set to release the abbreviated 60-game schedules that teams will play this year.

The season is set to begin later this month, on July 23 or 24.

The Colorado Rockies will play most of their games against the National League West, with a handful of inter-league games against the American League West.

Check back here after 4 p.m. for the full schedule.

