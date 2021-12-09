Clint Hurdle named special assistant to Rockies general manager

Colorado Rockies representative Clint Hurdle laughs during the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – Former Rockies manager and coach Clint Hurdle is the new special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt, the team said Thursday.

Hurdle will be assisting with player development and the first-year player draft.

“We are extremely excited to welcome back Clint Hurdle to the Rockies organization,” Schmidt said in a press release. “Clint has a long history with the Rockies and in this game, and he brings a wealth of knowledge that will be incredibly valuable to this organization and our players.”

Hurdle is returning to the Rockies after serving as the club’s manager during a record tenure spanning from 2002 to 2009. His 534 wins are the most as a manager in franchise history, and he stands as the only manager in franchise history to lead the club to a World Series (2007).

Prior to being named the manager in April 2002, Hurdle served as the club’s hitting coach from 1997-2002 and as a roving hitting instructor from 1994-96.

After his departure from the Rockies, Hurdle managed the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-19, amassing 735 wins while being named the NL Manager of the Year in 2013.

His 1,269 total wins as a manager rank as the 40th-most in Major League history.

Hurdle’s coaching and managerial career began in 1988 with the New York Mets organization after a 10-year career as a player with the Kansas City Royals (1977-81), Cincinnati Reds (1982), New York Mets (1983, 1985, 1987) and St. Louis Cardinals (1986).

“I am thrilled to return to an organization that I love,” Hurdle said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with Bill and his staff and helping out wherever they need me.”