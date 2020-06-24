Charlie Blackmon, 2 other Rockies test positive for COVID-19

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies scores on a David Dahl sacrifice in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on June 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Three Colorado Rockies players have tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirmed to FOX31 and Channel 2 Tuesday evening.

The infected players are Charlie Blackmon, Phil Diehl and Ryan Castellani.

Blackmon had been working out recently at Coors Field.

According to sources, all three players tested positive last week.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Major League Baseball announced a 60-game schedule that will begin July 23 or 24.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.