Cardinals reportedly ‘inquiring’ about Nolan Arenado; no player opt-out until after 2021 season

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 16: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies hits an eighth inning solo homer against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field on August 16, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal says, “the St. Louis Cardinals have reached out to and are in talks with the Colorado Rockies regarding star third baseman Nolan Arenado.”

The five-time All-Star agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract with the Rockies in Feb. of 2019. He can opt out of the deal after the 2021 season and become a free agent. However, his current deal has a full, no-trade clause.

Known for his big bat and his highlight-reel plays at third, Arenado has been the face of the franchise for years. He’s earned a Gold Glove in each of his eight major league seasons.

A year ago, Arenado was feeling “a lot of disrespect” after Rockies’ general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged listening to trade offers.

Asked via text message about Bridich’s comments, Arenado told The Associated Press: “I don’t care what he says there’s a lot of disrespect around there.”

The slugger insisted he doesn’t envision mending fences with Bridich.

“There is no relationship anymore it’s just play hard for my teammates and the fans,” Arenado said.