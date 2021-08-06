C.J. Cron homers twice, Rockies rout Marlins 14-2

Colorado Rockies’ Elias Diaz points to the home run shades he donned after returning to the dugout following his solo home run off Miami Marlins relief pitcher Steven Okert in the fourth fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a three-run drive in Colorado’s nine-run fourth inning, and the Rockies routed the Miami Marlins 14-2 on Friday night.

Ryan McMahon, Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz also homered and the Rockies got another strong outing from German Marquez. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

Brendan Rodgers had two hits and an RBI to extend his career-high hitting streak to 13 games, Raimel Tapia singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Miguel Rojas homered off Yency Almonte in the eighth for the Marlins.